Angles Theatre stages classic comedy in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers

PUBLISHED: 10:25 13 June 2019

A Wisbech theatre is set to put on a spectacular show in aid of charity.

As part of their upcoming production 'Blackadder Goes Forth', The Angles have announced they will be donating all proceeds to Scotty's Little Soldiers.

For every programme sold at each show, profits will be donated back into Scotty's Little Soldiers, which was set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott.

The charity helps support bereaved children of armed forces personnel, providing a practical and personal way for the public to show their appreciation for those who make the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Set in the British trenches on the western front in 1917, the classic television comedy chronicles Captain Blackadder's attempts to escape the madness of war and the profoundly obnoxious Private Baldrick and his cunning plans.

The Angles will be staging the production between Wednesday, June 26 and Saturday, June 29, starting at 7.30pm.

To book tickets or for more information, please visit: https://www.anglestheatre.co.uk/blackadder-goes-forth.html.

