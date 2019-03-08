Wisbech residents encouraged to go global at International Food Day event

The Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech will be staging the Wisbech International Food Day next month, offering attractions including a variety of cuisines and a demonstration from a former Masterchef contestant. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Wisbech residents are spoilt for choice as they are invited to sample a variety of cuisines at an international food event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of Wisbech International Food Day, a range of food will be on offer with dishes from around the world being provided by various organisations for visitors to try.

Attendees will also have the chance to celebrate different cultures and meet new people throughout the event.

Families can take part in different activities on the day, including sharing recipes and watching a cooking demonstration from a former Masterchef contestant.

The event is funded by Wisbech Town Council and supported by Cambridgeshire County Council, along with Groundwork Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and other community organisations.

Wisbech International Food Day will be held at the town's Queen Mary Centre (QMC) on Saturday, September 14 between 12-4pm, and it is free to enter.

For more information, call the QMC on 01945 581444 or email QMC@chorushomesgroup.co.uk.

You may also want to watch: