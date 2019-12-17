Advanced search

Gallery

REVIEW: Wisbech Angles Theatre pantomime performance of Cinderella 'proves that there is so much talent in Fenland'

PUBLISHED: 15:19 17 December 2019

Adam Fairbrother

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

With Rheannon Hanks taking on the role of Cinderella, Liam Nixon playing Buttons and the ugly Sisters - Rob Williams as Bella needs a Fella and Owen Angier as

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

Stella Artois Hardup - it was going to be fun from start to finish.

I took my daughter with me for the second year and before we get there she told me that she really hoped that the man who played the lady would be in it like last year.

To her disappointment Kev Shippey has taken up the role of directing the panto.

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

My first thought is that she was not going to enjoy it as much as last year's, but I should not have worried as Rob and Owen delivered an excellent performance as the Ugly Sisters.

She was hooked from the start especially when Bella needs a Fella chose me!

Rheannon proved that she has the exact right shoe size for this role. Baron Hardup, played by Billy Garner, had us both laughing out loud with his walk and his beard is definitely something to behold.

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The dancers and smaller roles proved that the next generation of principle actors will soon be ready for bigger roles.

The whole performance just goes to prove that there is so much talent in Fenland.

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter’s Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O’NEILL

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

Most Read

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter’s Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O’NEILL

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Oak trees planted at The Avenue to ‘help wildlife’ in March, says mayor

The oak trees planted at The Avenue in March were funded by the likes of March Town Council, UK Towbar Ltd, Dr Tree and Gastech Utilities Ltd. Picture: DAN MASON

REVIEW: Wisbech Angles Theatre pantomime performance of Cinderella ‘proves that there is so much talent in Fenland’

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER

Historic Ely House in Wisbech is sold at auction for £147,000

Wisbechs historic Ely House is closed off ahead of court order. It has now been sold at auction. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL/ CHRIS BISHOP

Cycling duo raise hundreds for Wisbech children after indoor turbo session

Mark Norris (left) and Brandon Edwards cycled 250 miles and raised £860 in the process for less fortunate children in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary ‘won’t give up’ says Taylor after nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists