REVIEW: Wisbech Angles Theatre pantomime performance of Cinderella 'proves that there is so much talent in Fenland'

The Angles Theatre�s in-house drama group Ratz bring the classic fairytale story of Cinderella to life in Wisbech this month. The cast are pictured in rehearsals. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

With Rheannon Hanks taking on the role of Cinderella, Liam Nixon playing Buttons and the ugly Sisters - Rob Williams as Bella needs a Fella and Owen Angier as

Stella Artois Hardup - it was going to be fun from start to finish.

I took my daughter with me for the second year and before we get there she told me that she really hoped that the man who played the lady would be in it like last year.

To her disappointment Kev Shippey has taken up the role of directing the panto.

My first thought is that she was not going to enjoy it as much as last year's, but I should not have worried as Rob and Owen delivered an excellent performance as the Ugly Sisters.

She was hooked from the start especially when Bella needs a Fella chose me!

Rheannon proved that she has the exact right shoe size for this role. Baron Hardup, played by Billy Garner, had us both laughing out loud with his walk and his beard is definitely something to behold.

The dancers and smaller roles proved that the next generation of principle actors will soon be ready for bigger roles.

The whole performance just goes to prove that there is so much talent in Fenland.

