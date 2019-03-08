Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society to perform Iolanthe in Outwell

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society performing The Mikado last year. Picture: PETER CALVER. Archant

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society bring their own production of Iolanthe to St Andrews Methodist Church Hall in Outwell from April 11 to 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Of all the G&S operas, Iolanthe has Gilbert at his funniest and most satirical as he lampoons that most British of institutions, the House of Lords. Sullivan, on the other hand, provides arguably, one of his finest scores.

The plot is quite absurd. Strephon, an Arcadian shepherd, wants to marry Phyllis, a Ward of Chancery.

Phyllis does not know that Strephon is actually half fairy (his upper half seemingly) and when she catches him kissing a young lady, she assumes the worst.

But her “rival” turns out to be none other than Strephon’s own mother, Iolanthe, who is a fairy, and as you will know, fairies never grow old, hence the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Phyllis’ guardian, the Lord Chancellor, and half the peers in the House of Lords are sighing after her.

Soon the peers and the fairies are at odds with each other, and long standing friendships become strained. Eventually all gets happily resolved, thanks to the Lord Chancellor who has a ‘simple’ solution.

Shows start at 7.30pm each night and tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £4 for juniors.

For more information and to reserve seats call 01945 773070 or visit www.upwellgands.weebly.com