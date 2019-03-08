Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society to perform Iolanthe in Outwell

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 March 2019

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society performing The Mikado last year. Picture: PETER CALVER.

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society performing The Mikado last year. Picture: PETER CALVER.

Archant

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society bring their own production of Iolanthe to St Andrews Methodist Church Hall in Outwell from April 11 to 13.

Of all the G&S operas, Iolanthe has Gilbert at his funniest and most satirical as he lampoons that most British of institutions, the House of Lords. Sullivan, on the other hand, provides arguably, one of his finest scores.

The plot is quite absurd. Strephon, an Arcadian shepherd, wants to marry Phyllis, a Ward of Chancery.

Phyllis does not know that Strephon is actually half fairy (his upper half seemingly) and when she catches him kissing a young lady, she assumes the worst.

But her “rival” turns out to be none other than Strephon’s own mother, Iolanthe, who is a fairy, and as you will know, fairies never grow old, hence the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Phyllis’ guardian, the Lord Chancellor, and half the peers in the House of Lords are sighing after her.

Soon the peers and the fairies are at odds with each other, and long standing friendships become strained. Eventually all gets happily resolved, thanks to the Lord Chancellor who has a ‘simple’ solution.

Shows start at 7.30pm each night and tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £4 for juniors.

For more information and to reserve seats call 01945 773070 or visit www.upwellgands.weebly.com

Most Read

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Tributes as much-loved former Wisbech town beadle Alister Hopkins dies following short illness

Wisbechs former town beadle and true gentleman Alister Hopkins has died following a short illness. Picture: ARCHANT.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Wisbech art teacher transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun

Wisbech art teacher John Birch (pictured) transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Tributes as much-loved former Wisbech town beadle Alister Hopkins dies following short illness

Wisbechs former town beadle and true gentleman Alister Hopkins has died following a short illness. Picture: ARCHANT.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Wisbech art teacher transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun

Wisbech art teacher John Birch (pictured) transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society to perform Iolanthe in Outwell

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society performing The Mikado last year. Picture: PETER CALVER.

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads cast of Peter Pan at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads a cast of famous faces who will bring Peter Pan to life at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday April 11. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE.

Army veteran to give talk at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre

War veteran Simon Weston CBE will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7.

Three Men In A Boat comes to Angles Theatre

3 Men In A Boat is at the Wisbech Angles Theatre on Friday April 5.

Former EastEnders star John Partridge leads Cambridge Arts Theatre cast of Rough Crossing

Former EastEnders star John Partridge leads Cambridge Arts Theatre cast of Rough Crossing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists