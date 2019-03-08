Advanced search

Three Men In A Boat comes to Angles Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 March 2019

3 Men In A Boat is at the Wisbech Angles Theatre on Friday April 5.

Join Jerome at the Wisbech Angles Theatre as he recounts the hilarious story of his boating holiday along the River Thames with his two companions and Montmorency the dog.

Join in the fun as Giles Shenton expertly takes the helm and pilots you through the ridiculous tale of men behaving badly while messing about in boats.

Three Men In A Boat is at the Angles Theatre in Wisbech on Friday April 5. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Call the box office on 01945 474447 or email: office@anglestheatre.co.uk

Tickets cost £11 each for adults, children.

