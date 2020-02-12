Video

Spine-chilling thriller The Woman In Black comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Continuing its record-breaking run at the Fortune Theatre in London's West End, Susan Hill's ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt's stage adaption.

The gripping production, directed by Robin Herford, is a study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

A lawyer, obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a woman in black, engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

Performances at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. Book tickets, £20-£35, online via www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/the-woman-in-black-2020