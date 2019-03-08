Music and magic when Tabby McTat comes to King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Tabby McTat, a heart-warming tale of friendship and loyalty interwoven with original songs and a sprinkling of magic, comes to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday September 10.

Tabby McTat is a cat with the loudest of meee-ews and a best friend with a guitar.

Together they sing their favourite songs delighting the crowds, until one day Fred disappears.

Separated and alone, Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts that any cat could dream of.

However, memories of his life with Fred haunt him, and he sets off to search the streets for his long-lost friend.

The play comes from the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Shows at 11am and 4pm. Tickets, £13.50 to £14.50, can be booked online.