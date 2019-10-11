Advanced search

Wisbech RATz complete Sound of Music dress rehearsal ahead of week-long showings at the Angles Theatre

11 October, 2019 - 12:14
The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

It is, without doubt, one of the greatest musicals of our age - and its coming to Wisbech.

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Sound of Music first hit Broadway in the 1950s before being made into a film in 1965 that went onto win five Academy Awards with Julie Andrews in the lead role.

Now members of the RATz theatre group are staging The Sound of Music at the Angles for a week long run.

We popped in to see the dress rehearsals on Wednesday ahead of the opening three days later.

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The show will run at the Angles Theatre until Saturday, October 19 and promises to be "magic for young and old alike".

Pictures show the cast in full costume completing one of the final run-throughs ahead of the big opening night.

A spokesman said: "Don't miss the much-loved story of the Von Trapp family's flight across the mountains works as it works its magic once again, for young and old alike.

"Our Sound of Music includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' and 'My Favourite Things'."

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

To book tickets, visit: www.anglestheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/AnglesTheatre.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_1470.TcsWebTab_1471.TcsProgramme_1486772

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian CarterThe Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech RATz complete Sound of Music dress rehearsal ahead of week-long showings at the Angles Theatre

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter

‘You never know when your last day can be’ - Inspirational 20-year-old from March to run half marathon in memory of 20Twenty’s Geri Crooke

Twenty-year-old Kobe from March to run half marathon in memory of 20Twenty’s Geri Crooke, pictured here in happier times with the 20Twenty crew. Picture: KOBE NIGHTINGALE

Cambridgeshire County Council needs £74m in savings over next five years

Cambridgeshire County Council needs £74m in savings over next five years. Picture: ARCHANT

Rugby: Wisbech under-18s start with a win

Wisbech under-18s face the camera

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists