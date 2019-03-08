Rob Brydon will lead Swimming With Men cast at Hunstanton theatre

Rob Brydon leads the cast as down on his luck accountant Eric in Swimming With Men, which comes to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Tuesday June 18.

Eric's job is a drag, his wife may be cheating on him and he's not getting any younger: he is simply treading water when he discovers a newfound sense of purpose thanks to an unexpected source: a group of similarly stuck-in-a-rut guys who have found camaraderie and self-worth through synchronized swimming.

Sure, they may be a bit paunchy, but they're determined to prove they have what it takes to be a whirling, twirling, scissor-kicking aquatic dream team. And they've set their sights on the ultimate prize: the world championship.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets can be booked online via www.princesshunstanton.co.uk