Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads cast of Peter Pan at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 March 2019

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads a cast of famous faces who will bring Peter Pan to life at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday April 11. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE.

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads a cast of famous faces who will bring Peter Pan to life at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday April 11. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE.

Archant

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads a cast of famous faces who will bring Peter Pan to life at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday April 11.

As well as Davro playing Smee there’s CBBC’s Tracy Beaker Dani Harmer as Wendy and Disney Art Attack’s Lloyd Warbey as Peter Pan.

Don’t miss another spectacular family pantomime from the same team behind previous brilliant Easter productions of The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast.

With an all-star cast, sing-along music, energetic dance routines, lots of laughter and flying that will thrill the child in all of us, hook your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Shows start at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets range from £19.75 to £23.50. Book online.

Most Read

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Tributes as much-loved former Wisbech town beadle Alister Hopkins dies following short illness

Wisbechs former town beadle and true gentleman Alister Hopkins has died following a short illness. Picture: ARCHANT.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Wisbech art teacher transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun

Wisbech art teacher John Birch (pictured) transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Tributes as much-loved former Wisbech town beadle Alister Hopkins dies following short illness

Wisbechs former town beadle and true gentleman Alister Hopkins has died following a short illness. Picture: ARCHANT.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Wisbech art teacher transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun

Wisbech art teacher John Birch (pictured) transforms Thomas Clarkson Academy into Minecraft school to make learning fun. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society to perform Iolanthe in Outwell

Upwell Gilbert & Sullivan Society performing The Mikado last year. Picture: PETER CALVER.

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads cast of Peter Pan at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads a cast of famous faces who will bring Peter Pan to life at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday April 11. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE.

Army veteran to give talk at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre

War veteran Simon Weston CBE will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7.

Three Men In A Boat comes to Angles Theatre

3 Men In A Boat is at the Wisbech Angles Theatre on Friday April 5.

Former EastEnders star John Partridge leads Cambridge Arts Theatre cast of Rough Crossing

Former EastEnders star John Partridge leads Cambridge Arts Theatre cast of Rough Crossing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists