Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads cast of Peter Pan at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Comedy legend Bobby Davro leads a cast of famous faces who will bring Peter Pan to life at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday April 11.

As well as Davro playing Smee there’s CBBC’s Tracy Beaker Dani Harmer as Wendy and Disney Art Attack’s Lloyd Warbey as Peter Pan.

Don’t miss another spectacular family pantomime from the same team behind previous brilliant Easter productions of The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast.

With an all-star cast, sing-along music, energetic dance routines, lots of laughter and flying that will thrill the child in all of us, hook your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Shows start at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets range from £19.75 to £23.50. Book online.