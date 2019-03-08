The Ladyboys of Bangkok set to dazzle at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Prepare to be dazzled as The Ladyboys of Bangkok prove they have the whole package as their latest tour comes to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday October 9.

Warm up your singing voice and get ready for a party at the hit show, which was first created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1998 and over the last 21 years has been seen by three million people around the world.

The show features 16 stunning showgirls from Thailand, who just happen to be men, and they will perform a cabaret like no other packed with classic hits from your favourite stars, including Kyle Minogue, Beyonce and Tina Turner.

There is also plenty of glitz and glamour with over 450 costumes used in the show and lots of comedy bound to have audiences up on their feet.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets can be purchased at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk