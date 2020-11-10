Advanced search

Friends publish booklet about working women’s struggle for equality

PUBLISHED: 11:23 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 10 November 2020

Wisbech women Sue Dockett and Julie Williams have published a booklet which tells the story of working women’s struggle for equality through the trade union movement.

Retired TU activist Sue said of ‘Dangerous Liaisons’: “It’s 50 years on from the Equal Pay Act and, although we’ve got the act, we haven’t got the equal pay.

“The Covid-19 crisis has shone a light on the injustice of inequality. We’re still underpaying and undervaluing hundreds of thousands of working women who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.”

Julie added: “The only way to end this exploitation is to get involved in your union. We wanted to tell the personal stories of women in the East of England who are active in their union today.”

The booklet has been produced by Wisbech, March and District Trades Council. Anyone who would like a copy can contact Sue and Julie on wmdtuc@gmail.com

