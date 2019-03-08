Video

Britain's Got Talent The Champions winners Twist and Pulse to star in King's Lynn panto this Christmas

Two famous faces will star in this year's Christmas pantomime at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange in December.

Winners of Britain's Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse, will join the already star-studded cast of Aladdin as PC Hip and Hop.

The pair, real names Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, made the announcement last year before their appearance on the hit-ITV show was even revealed.

Nina McKenna, head of culture for Alive West Norfolk, said: "We are so excited to have the fantastic Twist & Pulse in our family pantomime Aladdin this Christmas.

"We were supporting them throughout Britain's Got Talent The Champions, and were thrilled to see them crowned the Champion of Champions.

"We'll definitely be incorporating some of their dance moves into our production."

Also taking to the stage this year is Waking The Dead and Downton Abbey's Ian Marr who will be playing the much-loved Dame Widow Twankey.

Funny man Scott Cripps, who has credits in Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd and Doctor Dolittle, will also join the line-up as this year's Wishee Washee.

Aladdin is at the Alive King's Lynn Corn Exchange from Tuesday, December 10 2019 to Sunday, January 5 2020.

Tickets are available on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk