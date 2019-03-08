Advanced search

Video

Britain's Got Talent The Champions winners Twist and Pulse to star in King's Lynn panto this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:38 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 08 October 2019

Winners of Britain�s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/PA/PA Images

Winners of Britain�s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/PA/PA Images

Supplied/PA/PA Images

Two famous faces will star in this year's Christmas pantomime at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange in December.

Winners of Britain’s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King’s Lynn. Picture: SuppliedWinners of Britain’s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King’s Lynn. Picture: Supplied

Winners of Britain's Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse, will join the already star-studded cast of Aladdin as PC Hip and Hop.

The pair, real names Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, made the announcement last year before their appearance on the hit-ITV show was even revealed.

Nina McKenna, head of culture for Alive West Norfolk, said: "We are so excited to have the fantastic Twist & Pulse in our family pantomime Aladdin this Christmas.

"We were supporting them throughout Britain's Got Talent The Champions, and were thrilled to see them crowned the Champion of Champions.

Winners of Britain’s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA/PA ImagesWinners of Britain’s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King’s Lynn. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA/PA Images

You may also want to watch:

"We'll definitely be incorporating some of their dance moves into our production."

Also taking to the stage this year is Waking The Dead and Downton Abbey's Ian Marr who will be playing the much-loved Dame Widow Twankey.

Funny man Scott Cripps, who has credits in Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd and Doctor Dolittle, will also join the line-up as this year's Wishee Washee.

Aladdin is at the Alive King's Lynn Corn Exchange from Tuesday, December 10 2019 to Sunday, January 5 2020.

Tickets are available on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Most Read

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Veterinary nursing students pledge to follow their passion at UcWA graduation

More than 20 veterinary nursing students pledged to “pursue their profession with integrity” as they graduated from the University Centre of West Anglia (UcWA). Picture: UcWA

Most Read

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Veterinary nursing students pledge to follow their passion at UcWA graduation

More than 20 veterinary nursing students pledged to “pursue their profession with integrity” as they graduated from the University Centre of West Anglia (UcWA). Picture: UcWA

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Britain’s Got Talent The Champions winners Twist and Pulse to star in King’s Lynn panto this Christmas

Winners of Britain�s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/PA/PA Images

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Fly-tipping campaign urges residents to dispose of waste safely to protect countryside

Cambridgeshire’s residents are being urged to dispose of their waste safely to protect the countryside as part of a fly-tipping campaign. Picture: NFU East Anglia

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists