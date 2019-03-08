Ballet Cymru to bring Shakespeare's masterpiece Romeo & Juliet to life at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Critics' Circle Award winning company Ballet Cymru present an adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece Romeo & Juliet at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday June 2.

Intense fighting, passionate duets and universal themes echo through dramatic and lyrical choreography. Exquisite costumes and extraordinary video projections create a world of danger and excitement where two young lovers are caught in an age old feud.

Tickets, £14 to £16.50, can be booked online via www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/dance/romeo-and-juliet/ or by calling the box office on 01553 764864. The show starts at 5pm.