£128,000 funding boost ‘ensures theatre will be in a position to reopen its doors for performances in 2021’

PUBLISHED: 15:45 12 October 2020

The Angles Theatre in Wisbech has been awarded £128,000 of government support as part of its package of funding for the arts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant will, according to trustee Rob Williams, “ensure the theatre will be in a position to reopen its doors for performances in 2021”.

However the fund “does not cover capital works like the refurbishment of the gent’s toilets or auditorium seating, so we will continue to seek other grants to further develop and improve the theatre.”

“On behalf of the board of trustees, we would like to thank our volunteers, members and customers for your continued support of Fenland’s Lively Little Theatre and cannot wait to welcome you back to the theatre as soon as possible.”

MP Steve Barclay, who pushed for the funding, said: “It is great news to see Fenland benefiting from this government scheme.

“I have been working with the Chancellor of the Exchequer in recent weeks to help support local theatres across the country given the ongoing social distancing restrictions.

“I know the Angles is hugely valued by our community and am determined to continue supporting it in the months ahead.”

