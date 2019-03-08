Advanced search

Hold onto your hats, the Mad Hatter is coming to Peckover House!

PUBLISHED: 09:30 02 August 2019

Peckover House in Wisbech is holding an Alice in Wonderland's Mad Hatter tea party later this month to celebrate this season's book theme, where other entertainment including flamingo croquet will also be available. Picture: DIANE SMITH

Peckover House in Wisbech will be welcoming a very special guest this month.

The Mad Hatter is coming to the National Trust-owned house as part of this season's book theme, and already he is proving popular with visitors.

Children are invited to join in with the Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter's tea party, and visitors can sit down for a special tea party with Wonderland-inspired food.

There will also be other entertainment on offer, including flamingo croquet, giant card games and a Mad Hatter's hat toss.

Polly Mallet, organiser of the event, said: "We hope everyone will join in the fun of this event.

"There will be plenty to do and see, and we're even inviting visitors to create their own Mad Hat for the day."

The event will be held on Friday, August 23 between 1-4pm.

Tickets are priced at £18 for adults and £12 for concessions and can be purchased by calling Peckover House on 01945 583463.

