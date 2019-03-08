Advanced search

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong brings debut stand-up tour to King's Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 10:47 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 11 November 2019

Alexander Armstrong bringing his first ever stand-up tour with ‘All Mouth and Some Trousers’ to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday November 23. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE

Alexander Armstrong, who hosts the BBC game show Pointless, is bringing his debut stand-up tour to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday November 23.

'All Mouth and Some Trousers' promises to be a "deliciously irreverent" account of a career that has taken him from Armstrong & Miller, to presenting, documentary making, singing and - ultimately - taking his rightful place as the Voice of Toilet Duck.

There will be shocking candour, there will be comic songs and there will - please God - be trousers.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £29.50. Book online.

