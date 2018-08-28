Wisbech Music Society to host an evening of Gilbert and Sullivan

Wisbech Music Society will host an evening of Gilbert and Sullivan on February 8.

Tim Hurst-Brown and Peter Hewitt will share a musical history of the Savoy Operas when they perform in the Russell Hall of Wisbech Grammar School.

Since 1945, Wisbech Music Society has organised concerts by small groups of musicians and soloists at various venues around the town.

There is an average of three concerts a season which aim to cater for a reasonably wide range of tastes and to cover a number of musical genres from the medieval to the modern.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets – which cost £10 for adults and £7 for concessions – will be available on the door or in advance from Fraser Dawbarns, 1-3 York Row.

For more information call William Morris on 01945 463230.