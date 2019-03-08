Advanced search

Vocalist and pianist Tremaine to perform in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:16 21 September 2019

Vocalist and pianist Tremaine performs at Octavia's Café as part of the After Hours Live on Friday October 4.

Vocalist and pianist Tremaine performs at Octavia's Café as part of the After Hours Live on Friday October 4.

Archant

Vocalist and pianist Tremaine performs at Octavia's Café as part of the After Hours Live on Friday October 4.

The musician who takes inspiration from Motown, jazz, classical and gospel music, writes and sings beautiful songs about life and love that will leave you feeling blessed and inspired.

Tremaine will be performing songs from her debut album 'But For The Grace of God' and some notable covers.

The doors of Octavia's Café open at 7pm and profits made in the café go to Wisbech-based homeless charity, The Ferry Project.

After Hours Live is a monthly live music event that takes place on the first Friday of every month in Wisbech.

Coming up over the next few months is Alan and Christopher on November 1 and Christine Asamoah on December 6.

