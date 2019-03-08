Advanced search

Traditional jazz evening set for The Angles Theatre in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:51 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 01 October 2019

An upbeat evening of traditional jazz returns to The Angles Theatre in Wisbech with Pete Allen and Sean Moyses. Picture: THE ANGLES

An upbeat evening of traditional jazz returns to The Angles Theatre in Wisbech with Pete Allen and Sean Moyses. Picture: THE ANGLES

Archant

An upbeat evening of traditional jazz returns to The Angles Theatre in Wisbech with Pete Allen and Sean Moyses.

Clarinettist Pete Allen is an honorary citizen of New Orleans and has run his own bands for decades.

Sean Moyses grew up around Wisbech and entertained with the Moyses family Band.

He has been a professional entertainer for most of his life and spent 15 years working with Rod Mason's Hot Five in Germany.

You may also want to watch:

This year the dynamic duo will also be joined by trumpeter and guitarist Jonathon Graham.

Jacqui Huggins will also be singing some jazz and swing classics in her inimitable style.

While Clive Payne, who was a founder member of the famous Pasadena Roof Orchestra, will be laying down the bass notes on the mighty Sousaphone.

The show will take place on November 1 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from The Angles Theatre Box office on 01945 47 44 47.

Most Read

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

The Ladyboys of Bangkok set to dazzle at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

The Ladyboys of Bangkok set to dazzle at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Coastal communities emerge unscathed following flooding scare

Michael Wright is staying optimistic but wary of the dangers. Photo: Tom Chapman

Most Read

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

The Ladyboys of Bangkok set to dazzle at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

The Ladyboys of Bangkok set to dazzle at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Coastal communities emerge unscathed following flooding scare

Michael Wright is staying optimistic but wary of the dangers. Photo: Tom Chapman

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Traditional jazz evening set for The Angles Theatre in Wisbech

An upbeat evening of traditional jazz returns to The Angles Theatre in Wisbech with Pete Allen and Sean Moyses. Picture: THE ANGLES

Mother and son jailed after admitting fraud and exploitation against Slovakian men- one of the victims even forced into sham marriage

Margita Slavikova, 68 of Cermen, in Nitra, Slovakia, and with her son Robert Slavik, 40, of Priory Road, Peterborough, controlled two Slovakian men’s bank accounts and took out loans and phone contracts in their names; both have been jailed. Picture’ CAMBS COPS

Stunning rainbow photos from the Fens caught on camera by musical director Celia

Rainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNS

Coastal communities emerge unscathed following flooding scare

Michael Wright is staying optimistic but wary of the dangers. Photo: Tom Chapman

‘If you’re feeling low then set yourself a challenge’ – Chatteris man to take on 10th half marathon of the year in fight against male suicide

Craig Cheetham, 42, set himself the task of running one half marathon a month in aid of charity last Christmas. He will take on his 10th this month. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists