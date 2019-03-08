Traditional jazz evening set for The Angles Theatre in Wisbech

An upbeat evening of traditional jazz returns to The Angles Theatre in Wisbech with Pete Allen and Sean Moyses. Picture: THE ANGLES Archant

An upbeat evening of traditional jazz returns to The Angles Theatre in Wisbech with Pete Allen and Sean Moyses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clarinettist Pete Allen is an honorary citizen of New Orleans and has run his own bands for decades.

Sean Moyses grew up around Wisbech and entertained with the Moyses family Band.

He has been a professional entertainer for most of his life and spent 15 years working with Rod Mason's Hot Five in Germany.

You may also want to watch:

This year the dynamic duo will also be joined by trumpeter and guitarist Jonathon Graham.

Jacqui Huggins will also be singing some jazz and swing classics in her inimitable style.

While Clive Payne, who was a founder member of the famous Pasadena Roof Orchestra, will be laying down the bass notes on the mighty Sousaphone.

The show will take place on November 1 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from The Angles Theatre Box office on 01945 47 44 47.