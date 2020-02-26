Top Tina Turner tribute show at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Tina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It? is at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday March 7. It stars Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band. Archant

From the award-winning producers behind Whitney - Queen Of The Night, the show is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £26.50, can be booked online.