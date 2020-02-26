Advanced search

Top Tina Turner tribute show at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 15:39 28 February 2020

Tina Turner tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It? is at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday March 7. It stars Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Tina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It? is at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday March 7. It stars Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Archant

Tina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It? is at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday March 7.

You may also want to watch:

From the award-winning producers behind Whitney - Queen Of The Night, the show is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £26.50, can be booked online.

Most Read

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

Economy Windows on Elm High Road in Wisbech has been forced into liquidation following financial difficulties and increased competition, according to the director. Picture: Archant

Wisbech’s Economy Windows forced into voluntary liquidation amid ‘financial difficulties’ and ‘falling sales’

Economy Windows on Elm High Road in Wisbech has been forced into liquidation following financial difficulties and increased competition, according to the director. Picture: Archant

Fenland school unearths time capsule buried by former students in 1991 and here’s what is inside

A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Body found in Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

A body was found in the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

Economy Windows on Elm High Road in Wisbech has been forced into liquidation following financial difficulties and increased competition, according to the director. Picture: Archant

Wisbech’s Economy Windows forced into voluntary liquidation amid ‘financial difficulties’ and ‘falling sales’

Economy Windows on Elm High Road in Wisbech has been forced into liquidation following financial difficulties and increased competition, according to the director. Picture: Archant

Fenland school unearths time capsule buried by former students in 1991 and here’s what is inside

A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Body found in Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

A body was found in the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Council throws out policy to control new off-licences in Wisbech in favour of wider crackdown against any business that sells alcohol to drunks or those underage

One of many posts over the years on Facebook by Fenland police dealing with street drinking in Wisbech. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

‘Love Every Drop’ van driver ‘mistakenly drove’ into flooded Welney Wash, Anglian Water reveals

An Anglian Water spokesman has made a statement after a company van driver got stuck in flooded Welney Wash. Picture: Facebook/Welney Flood Watch

Top Tina Turner tribute show at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Tina Turner tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It? is at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday March 7. It stars Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town regain that ‘Edge’ as Dylan becomes latest Fenmen signing

Dylan Edge has returned to Wisbech Town from Fenland rivals March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire patients waiting for an organ transplant receive more hope as new law comes into force

The Government have announced that all adults in England will be automatically enrolled onto the organ donor register in May. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24