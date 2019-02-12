Video

The Take That Experience mark over a decade together with King’s Lynn Corn Exchange show

The Take That Experience mark over a decade together with King’s Lynn Corn Exchange show Archant

As Take That celebrate over 25 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together with a show at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Take That Experience is at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday March 8. Picture: KING'S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE. The Take That Experience is at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday March 8. Picture: KING'S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE.

Wowing audiences everywhere they go with their vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, their Greatest Hits Tour is in town on Friday March 8.

It features all the classic songs you know and love from the 90s through to the present, including the hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants.

The show also features a Robbie Williams tribute who brings alive songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £23-£25, are available online.