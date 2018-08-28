Advanced search

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

PUBLISHED: 10:20 19 January 2019

spirit

spirit

Archant

Described as explosive, breathtaking and spectacular, international hit Spirit of the Dance comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday January 30.

Celebrating its record-breaking 20 year anniversary as one of the most successful dance shows ever, it has been seen by more than 30 million people in 20 countries.

Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, the explosive and powerful show combines heart-pounding Irish dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of flamenco and red hot salsa in a thrilling production of strength and passion.

The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £28.50 per person, can be booked online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

#includeImage($article, 225)

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit

March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

George Gowler (centre), a Wisbech Grammar School cricketer from March, has joined an �emerging players� scheme in Northampton. Picture: WGS

Witchford company helps to develop software that will ‘minimise the amount of unused or wasted oxygen purchased by hospitals’

Linde’s LIV IQ smart cylinder system allows hospital staff to remotely track the current contents for example of multiple mobile oxygen cylinders (as shown here) as patients requiring oxygen therapy move around from one department to another. It also indicates how long the reserves will last – to the nearest minute
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists