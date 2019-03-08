Advanced search

Wisbech theatre group RATz bring The Sound of Music to life at Angles Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 October 2019

Wisbech theatre group RATz perform The Sound of Music at the Angles Theatre from October 12 to 19. Picture: ANGLES THEATRE WISBECH.

Archant

Wisbech theatre group RATz perform The Sound of Music at the Angles Theatre this month.

With a timeless score, RATz present The Sound of Music includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain', 'My Favourite Things', 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and 'Edelweiss',

The much loved story of the Von Trapp family's flight across the mountains works its magic once again, for young and old alike.

The show runs from October 12 to 19 and performances start at 7.30pm each night. Book tickets online.

