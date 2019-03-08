Fenland Belles bring ventriliquist Richard Whymark and Sean ‘The Banjo Man’ Moyses to West Walton Village Hall

West Walton ladies group the Fenland Belles are holding a comedy cabaret evening at the village hall with ventriliquist Richard Whymark and Sean ‘The Banjo Man’ Moyses on Saturday April 6.

Both artists are professional and have worked locally and abroad and will be putting together a show that is suitable for young and old alike.

Local man Sean will return to West Walton, the village he grew up in and spent his formative years in before embarking on a musical career that has seen him performing as far as Japan, Russia, Europe and Scandinavia. Next month he will perform solo in Dearborn, Michigan.

He met Richard while they were both performing on stage at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton.

Book £10 tickets for the event at West Walton Village Hall by calling Jacqui on 01945 880959. Starts 7.30pm.