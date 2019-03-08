Norfolk Symphony Orchestra set for Sunday afternoon chapel concert

Viv McLean is pictured.

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert titled ‘Fascinatin’ Rhythms from the USA’ at St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn on Sunday March 24.

Award-winning pianist Viv McLean will perform George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, bringing the jazz age to the audience.

A spokesman said: “We hope families will come along and enjoy this scintillating concert - which kicks off with a blast of bold brass and percussion - on a spring afternoon.”

The orchestra is giving away 100 free tickets to under 18s for this concert (which can be reserved by calling the box office. We hope families will come along and enjoy a scintillating concert on a spring afternoon.

Tickets are £16 or free to those under 18s. To book call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

The concert starts at 3.30pm.