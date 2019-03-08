Advanced search

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra set for Sunday afternoon chapel concert

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 March 2019

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra set for Sunday afternoon chapel concert. Viv McLean is pictured.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra set for Sunday afternoon chapel concert. Viv McLean is pictured.

Archant

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert titled ‘Fascinatin’ Rhythms from the USA’ at St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn on Sunday March 24.

Award-winning pianist Viv McLean will perform George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, bringing the jazz age to the audience.

A spokesman said: “We hope families will come along and enjoy this scintillating concert - which kicks off with a blast of bold brass and percussion - on a spring afternoon.”

The orchestra is giving away 100 free tickets to under 18s for this concert (which can be reserved by calling the box office. We hope families will come along and enjoy a scintillating concert on a spring afternoon.

Tickets are £16 or free to those under 18s. To book call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

The concert starts at 3.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

REVIEW: Devilishly delectable dishes delight at The Green Man in Trumpington

REVIEW: Devilishly delectable dishes delight at The Green Man in Trumpington. Picture: CLARE BUTLER/ JESSICA LABHART.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra set for Sunday afternoon chapel concert

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra set for Sunday afternoon chapel concert. Viv McLean is pictured.

The first community midwife hub for pregnant mums opens in Wisbech

New community midwife hub opens in Wisbech by Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn. Jess Warren, Jess Chilvers, Lily Hindle and Ruth Macfarlane. Picture: QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL

Thank you Brainbow! Chatteris dad treks for brain tumour centre that cares for his daughter

Gareth Booth with his daughter Grace.He is running the Jurassic Coast for Brainbow at Addenbrooke's. Picture: GARETH BOOTH

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists