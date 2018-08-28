Advanced search

Video

Nile Rodgers & CHIC back at Newmarket to headline Summer Saturday Live

PUBLISHED: 12:25 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 29 January 2019

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.

Supplied via Chuff Media

After a storming set at Newmarket last year, Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be returning to the famous racecourse to headline this year’s Summer Saturday Live concert.

The Jockey Club Live presents the legendary Nile Rodgers at Newmarket Racecourses on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist will headline the family-friendly Summer Saturday Live event at the July Course.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Nile Rodgers and CHIC were one of our most popular acts, so we are delighted to be welcoming them back to our Summer Saturday Live event this year.

“Remember to pack your dancing shoes, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.”

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.

Nile Rodgers’ track record is truly exceptional.

As the co-founder of CHIC, Rodgers generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak, sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times, and won CHIC 11 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations.

His production work includes David Bowie’s Lets Dance album, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out for Diana Ross, and Material Girl and Like A Virgin for Madonna.

Records Nile has been associated with have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide, while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Releasing their ninth studio album It’s About Time last year, the band once again worked with the cream of the crop of the current music stars ranging from Mura Masa and Stefflon Don to Lady Gaga.

Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses is a day for the whole family, with Nile Rodgers & CHIC taking to the stage in the afternoon.

There will be reduced priced children’s tickets aged five to 15 available when accompanied by a responsible adult of 18 or over, with children aged four and under entitled to free admission.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC join the previously announced headliners of Newmarket Nights – Madness (Friday, June 21), Thriller Live (Friday, July 18), Rudimental (DJ Set, Friday, July 29) and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra (Friday, August 2).

Tickets for Nile Rodgers will be on sale at 8am on Thursday, January 31 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers from noon on Tuesday, January 29.

Tickets are priced starting at £29 adult, and £15 child (5-15 years).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

#includeImage($article, 225)

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Nile Rodgers & CHIC back at Newmarket to headline Summer Saturday Live

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists