Live music and socially-distant entertainment returning to Fens with weekend events

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 18 August 2020

Live music events are returning to the Fens this weekend with two events scheduled for those missing the sound of live entertainment. Picture: Friends of Wisbech Bandstand

Live entertainment is returning to the region – with two socially-distant events scheduled for the weekend for those missing the sound of live music.

An open music afternoon is taking place at the Wisbech St Mary Community Centre field on Saturday (August 22) and music is returning to Wisbech Bandstand on Sunday (August 23).

Event attendees are being reminded to keep two-metres apart at all times and follow the guidelines in place by event organisers.

The Wisbech St Mary Community Centre event will take place between 2pm and 5pm and the Wisbech Bandstand event is from 2pm to 4.30pm.

At Saturday’s event, some outdoor seating is available although people are also welcome to bring their own.

An organiser said: “All instruments and vocals along with all ages and abilities are welcome - If you can pluck it, strum it, sing it, blow it or hit it come and give it a try!

“Alternatively, just come and enjoy a great social afternoon. A hog roast is also on hand along with bar facilities etc.”

Sunday’s event will be a ‘Three of a Kind’ concert supported by Dave Benning and presented by PCRfm DJ Kristy Read.

For more information on Saturday’s event, visit: www.wsmcommunity.com and for Sunday, email: info@wisbechbandstand.co.uk

