Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute show at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 10:30 17 February 2019

The world’s first and longest-running tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, 'Let's Hang On', celebrates 10 years at the top with a show at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday February 28.

Discover how four New Jersey boys from the wrong side of the tracks invented their own sound and sold over 175 million records before they turned 30.

This critically-acclaimed theatre production takes the audience on a musical journey through the prolific career of ‘rock n roll hall of famers’ and still one of the most successful bands in pop history.

Expect to hear all the hits and movie soundtracks from a catalogue spanning over five decades including Grease, Stay (Dirty Dancing), December 1963 (Oh What a Night!), Sherry, Beggin’, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Book tickets, £24.50 to £25.50, online.

