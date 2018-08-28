Advanced search

Chicago Blues Brothers Motown Mission coming to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 10:59 12 January 2019

The Chicago Blues Brothers

Archant

The Chicago Blues Brothers Motown Mission is coming to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday January 24.

The Sweet Soul SistersThe Sweet Soul Sisters

The award-winning spectacular is Europe’s biggest and best-loved production of the Blues Brothers.

The show is described as a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping musical mash-up which has jump started the legacy of Jake and Elwood for a new generation.

With a modern twist on the cult classic, the show’s energy and spirit is impossible to resist.

Back with a new mission, The Chicago Blues Brothers are heading for Detroit to take on some of the biggest and most loved Motown anthems along with numerous Blues Brothers classics, including hits from Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, James Brown, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Jackson 5 and the Supremes.

Backed by the CBB Band and the Sweet Soul Sisters, a new stage set and state of the art full stage projection – this is one show you can’t afford to miss.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, £10 to £23.50, are available online.

