Always the best in town – Boogie Night is back at The Apex!

PUBLISHED: 14:13 13 January 2019

Boogie Night returns to The Apex with Edition 9 on Saturday January 26.

Following the success of the previous fun party gigs, Boogie Night returns to Bury St Edmunds’ Apex Theatre in its ninth incarnation on January 26.

The show features ‘masters of funk’ Odyssey, who are flying in from New York to play hits such as ‘Use It Up Wear It Out’, ‘Going Back to my Roots’ and ‘Native New Yorker’.

There’s also Sheyla Bonnick’s ‘Boney M. Experience’, which is a celebration of the legendary 1970’s pop group, as well as The Miami Sunshine Band – an 11-piece band who pay tribute to the disco-funk band, KC & The Sunshine Band.

Gee Bello completes the line-up as Hot Chocolate’s Errol Brown.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £29.50 per person (including a £1 booking fee).

Visit www.theapex.co.uk to book.

