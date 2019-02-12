Video

Scottish singer Barbara Dickson to perform at Princess Theatre

Barbara Dickson will perform at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday February 24. Archant

Multi-million selling recording artist Barbara Dickson returns to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday February 24.

Accompanied by her own band, the Scottish singer will perform a range of material drawing on her folk roots as well as performing globally known hits such as The Caravan Song, Another Suitcase in Another Hall plus lots more.

Expect an evening packed with songs – including I Know Him So Well, Answer Me and January February - from one of the finest voices you will ever hear.

Dickson has placed 15 albums in the UK Albums Chart from 1977 to date.

Tickets cost £38 or £30 for seats with a restricted view. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Book online at www.thelittleboxoffice.com/princess/event/view/46945