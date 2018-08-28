Advanced search

REVIEW: A childlike imagination runs free in the colourful world of Mary Poppins Returns

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 January 2019

Mary Poppins Returns is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Archant

With plenty of clever little nods to the original Mary Poppins – released in 1964 – this sequel-of-sorts contains just as much magic and plenty of fantasy adventures to get lost inside.

Encouraging a childlike imagination in everyone, the live animated parts of Mary Poppins Returns create a colourful world for the younger generation – and there’s plenty for parents and grandparents to enjoy too.

The songs are equally as catchy with recognisable and infectious orchestral melodies and, staying true to its predecessor, the entire movie is quintessentially English.

Emily Blunt is perfectly cast as everyone’s favourite nanny; from her red coat and hat to the recognisable phrases like ‘spit spot’ it’s all pretty much spot on.

Of the new characters, Meryl Streep gets a star turn as Mary’s kooky cousin Topsy; extravagant and eccentric with a dubious eastern European accent.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (the mastermind behind world-conquering musical ‘Hamilton’) is great as Poppins’ friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

Colin Firth, meanwhile, goes against his usual typecast as William Weatherall Wilkins - the money-hungry bank boss villain; and Julia Walters plays the Banks’ housekeeper Ellen with a scatty yet loveable personality.

Then there are the new Banks children: Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson all give commendable performances throughout.

There are a few returning faces, too: none more astounding than Mr. Dawes Jr played by Dick Van Dyke who, despite being 93-years-old, dances on tables for an entire scene and proves that age really is just a number.

It’s just one of many moments where the audience is encouraged to lose their inhibitions, turn back the clock to childhood and, most importantly, let our imagination run free.

Mary Poppins Returns is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/mary-poppins-returns

