REVIEW: Viola Davis gives a career-best performance in psychological thriller Ma

Movies don't come any more disturbing than Ma, the new psychological thriller from BlumHouse Productions which sees Viola Davis deliver a career-best performance.

A movie full of unexpected plot twists, Davis steals the show as she effortlessly switches between the personalities and emotions of protagonist Sue Ann - an unhinged woman whose scars have never truly healed.

Deeply pained by her past, Sue Ann longs to be one of the cool kids. Dreaming of finally fitting in at parties, she'll do whatever it takes to be a part of the gang.

This isn't your average horror though - rather than relying on cheap shocks, the tension gradually builds thanks to the well-developed plot.

Without revealing too much of the plot, things take a downright absurd - and bloodthirsty - turn later on in the movie.

There's also an element of sympathy for Ma and that she's justified in doing what she does; there's far more depth to her character than most horror villains.