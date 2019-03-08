Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

REVIEW: Viola Davis gives a career-best performance in psychological thriller Ma

PUBLISHED: 12:16 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 06 June 2019

Movies don’t come any more disturbing than Ma, the new psychological thriller from BlumHouse Productions which sees Viola Davis deliver a career-best performance.

Movies don't come any more disturbing than Ma, the new psychological thriller from BlumHouse Productions which sees Viola Davis deliver a career-best performance.

Archant

Movies don't come any more disturbing than Ma, the new psychological thriller from BlumHouse Productions which sees Viola Davis deliver a career-best performance.

A movie full of unexpected plot twists, Davis steals the show as she effortlessly switches between the personalities and emotions of protagonist Sue Ann - an unhinged woman whose scars have never truly healed.

You may also want to watch:

Deeply pained by her past, Sue Ann longs to be one of the cool kids. Dreaming of finally fitting in at parties, she'll do whatever it takes to be a part of the gang.

This isn't your average horror though - rather than relying on cheap shocks, the tension gradually builds thanks to the well-developed plot.

Without revealing too much of the plot, things take a downright absurd - and bloodthirsty - turn later on in the movie.

There's also an element of sympathy for Ma and that she's justified in doing what she does; there's far more depth to her character than most horror villains.

Most Read

Dramatic video footage emerges after large deliberate fire rips through trees, fencing and two sheds on street in Wisbech

The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Most Read

Dramatic video footage emerges after large deliberate fire rips through trees, fencing and two sheds on street in Wisbech

The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Rare crane chick is the first born at Wicken Fen site in 120 years

One of Britain’s rarest birds is the first to hatch at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in at least 120 years, the National Trust has revealed. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST.

Dramatic video footage emerges after large deliberate fire rips through trees, fencing and two sheds on street in Wisbech

The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists