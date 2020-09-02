Face masks, temperature monitoring and protective screens are the new normal as cinemas celebrate successful re-opening weeks

The Light Cinema in Wisbech is enjoying a successful first few weeks having re-opened post-lockdown.

Wisbech’s two cinemas are enjoying a successful first few weeks having re-opened post-lockdown with new Covid-19 safety measures in place.

The Luxe Cinema has implemented temperature monitoring and is asking guests to wear a face covering (unless exempt) and to - where possible - pay only by contactless card payment.

The Light Cinema, meanwhile, is encouraging guests to book online and accepting cashless payments only.

It’s layout has also been amended to ensure space between groups, allowing friends and family to sit together while maintaining a safe distance from others.

The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech is enjoying a successful first few weeks having re-opened post-lockdown.

Protective screens have also been fitted at till points and guests are asked to wear face coverings or visors where it’s difficult to socially distance.

The Light team has also managed traffic flows to minimise the level of contact and has revised collection points for ordering and is offering food delivery to seats.

The cinema also has clear signage providing guidance to guests, and team members have all completed extra training on the new health and safety measures.



A spokesman for the Luxe Cinema added: “One of the many measures we are taking to keep you safe, comfortable and confident is temperature monitoring to look for fevers.

“This is a quick and efficient process. Thank you to all who have been so brilliant with the measures thus far, it helps us to help you.

“Remember that we are taking extra steps to give you the confidence to visit, and we ask that you follow our team’s instructions.”

Here’s what movies you can catch in the next few months “While Tenet is still doing the rounds we have opened some screenings for future dates,” say the Luxe team. “From September 11 you can enjoy a second chance to catch the emotional and excellent Summerland, Marvel’s horror-tinged movie The New Mutants or Matteo Garrone’s take on the classic tale of Pinocchio, starring Roberto Benigni. “From September 18 you can catch Sally Potter’s latest cinema release - following from The Party in 2017 - with a great cast and a devastating tale of missed opportunities and loss. “Then there’s also Wonder Woman 1984 - Diana and friends are back for an 80s-set adventure. Looking ahead, we have Death on the Nile, West Side Story and 007: No Time to Die!”

Due to Covid-19 and lockdown, the Luxe team have paused some of their ongoing renovations - but the bar area is back in use and restrooms are all decorated and in full use.

“Once restrictions and guidance allows, we shall recommence them,” they say, adding that “our priority has been for the workers involved and the team”.

Jill Thorpe, who was delighted to get back to the cinema, said: “I felt really safe and was impressed with the way the Luxe have arranged hand washing etc.



“Just nice to be able to go and watch a film. A bit of normality.”

The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech is enjoying a successful first few weeks having re-opened post-lockdown with new Covid-19 safety measures in place including temperature checks.

X-Men: The New Mutants will be screening from September 11.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be screening later this year.

