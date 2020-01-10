Advanced search

REVIEW: Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet shine in Little Women - a timely tale of female empowerment

PUBLISHED: 09:51 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 10 January 2020

Little Women is a timely update on the classic tale of female empowerment with a stellar cast. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Little Women is a timely update on the classic tale of female empowerment with a stellar cast including Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Florence Pugh.

The story itself, which focuses on the lives of four sisters, is extraordinary and incredibly emotional - but what's at the movie's heart is a timely sense of female empowerment.

Told through a stream of flashbacks and flash forwards to present day, writer-director Greta Gerwig's reimagining takes the audience on multiple journeys to moments in the sister's lives.

Played by Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen, each of the March sisters have their own differing hopes, aspirations and dreams.

The need for a woman to marry to be happy and stable are recurring themes, although Jo in particular wishes for nothing of the sort. She is totally content with herself and doesn't wish to be tied down.

It's a trait that comes across best during the brilliant scenes in which we see her try to get her book published. Pushing for a bigger share of the royalties and for her story not to be altered, it's an empowering way to drive the story forward - especially when you consider the drastic gender pay gap that remains a part of everyday live, even in the 21st century.

Throughout, the costumes are regal and the locations are lavish and vibrant; the ball dance scenes immediately transport the viewer back to that period in time, while the final scenes make for a poignant closing chapter.

'Little Women' is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/little-women

