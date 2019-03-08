Video

REVIEW: Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson shine in Late Night, a behind the curtain peak at the male-dominated, misogynistic world of television

A behind the curtain peak at the male-dominated, misogynistic and often-ageist world of television, Late Night is a timely #MeToo take on the struggle women face to make it - and stay relevant - in the media industry.

Emma Thompson is the perfect fit as comedian turned cutthroat late night talk show host Katherine Newbury; ice cold and untouchable on the outside, her tough exterior gradually softens as attempts to remain cool by, inevitably, interviewing Instagram models and joining Twitter.

Director Nisha Ganatra interestingly flips the script, putting Thompson in charge of seven lazy, self-entitled male writers who seem to waste their days messing around rather than coming up with anything productive.

Though they respect Newbury - because of her status as a celebrity and comedian - they laugh at the notion of a new female writer joining the pack and, when "diversity hire" Molly Patel arrives they assume she is the cleaner; it's a comedic yet poignantly realistic portrayal of what many women in the workplace experience.

Molly, an aspiring comedian who works in a chemical plant, is played by the effortlessly funny Mindy Kaling; at first Molly is happy to stay in her line - but her fresh ideas (however insulting to the men) provide the perfect antidote to Newbury's stale show that is suffering from dwindling ratings.

Though they are separated by culture and generation, the unlikely pair soon find out that they have much more in common than they first realise - and, as Katherine's show comes under threat, they realise they need one another.

