REVIEW: Knives Out is a stylishly filmed and extremely witty murder mystery

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH Archant

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery.

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery.

A family affair where a whole lot of bad blood and unresolved grudges rise to the surface, the all-star cast boasts Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Chris Evans (privileged family members each with their own secrets and axes to grind) as well as a career-best performance from Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daniel Craig giving a standout performance as debonair detective Benoit Blanc.

You'll be kept on the edge of your seat trying to predict the outcome of director/writer Rihan Johnson's suspenseful whodunit, which focuses on a disgustingly rich and leechy family who fight to keep their birthright inheritance within the walls of their massive house.

Like a massive game of Cluedo with multiple suspects, each with their own motive (mostly financial), it makes for a suspenseful two hours and ten minutes - at no point does the gradually unravelling story become boring.

It could also be interpreted as a piece of social satire that lays bare the wealth divide; more relatives turn up for the will reading than those who attend the funeral: that'll give you a slight idea of the kinds of caricatures we're talking about.

It's a film that constantly keeps the audience guessing as to who is the killer and, just when you think you've worked it out, another spanner is thrown in the works.

Knives Out is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/knives-out