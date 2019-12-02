Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

REVIEW: Knives Out is a stylishly filmed and extremely witty murder mystery

PUBLISHED: 12:16 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 02 December 2019

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Archant

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery.

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

A family affair where a whole lot of bad blood and unresolved grudges rise to the surface, the all-star cast boasts Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Chris Evans (privileged family members each with their own secrets and axes to grind) as well as a career-best performance from Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daniel Craig giving a standout performance as debonair detective Benoit Blanc.

You'll be kept on the edge of your seat trying to predict the outcome of director/writer Rihan Johnson's suspenseful whodunit, which focuses on a disgustingly rich and leechy family who fight to keep their birthright inheritance within the walls of their massive house.

You may also want to watch:

Like a massive game of Cluedo with multiple suspects, each with their own motive (mostly financial), it makes for a suspenseful two hours and ten minutes - at no point does the gradually unravelling story become boring.

It could also be interpreted as a piece of social satire that lays bare the wealth divide; more relatives turn up for the will reading than those who attend the funeral: that'll give you a slight idea of the kinds of caricatures we're talking about.

It's a film that constantly keeps the audience guessing as to who is the killer and, just when you think you've worked it out, another spanner is thrown in the works.

Knives Out is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/knives-out

Most Read

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Wire thief, 50, jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of BT cables

Donald Green (pictured) has been jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of telecommunications cable. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

‘Someone knows what has happened to him’: Detectives re-appeal for information one year on from disappearance of Wisbech man Ricardas Puisys

Ricardas Puisys.

Most Read

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Wire thief, 50, jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of BT cables

Donald Green (pictured) has been jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of telecommunications cable. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

‘Someone knows what has happened to him’: Detectives re-appeal for information one year on from disappearance of Wisbech man Ricardas Puisys

Ricardas Puisys.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Charlotte Beck, 13, and CJ Atkinson crowned, respectively, 2019-2020 Young Fenland Poet Laureate and 2019-2020 Fenland Poet Laureate

Fenland Poet Laureate 2019-2020: Winners announced at the Rose and Crown Hotel, Wisbech, with Steve Barclay, Metro mayor James Palmer and Wisbech town mayor Michael Hill among the guests. Young Poet Laureate Charlotte Beck with her trophy. Picture; IAN CARTER

REVIEW: Knives Out is a stylishly filmed and extremely witty murder mystery

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

‘A role model to female firefighters nationwide’ - celebrating a first at March fire station

Firefighter Vicky Vata is the first female manager at March Fire Station. She was joined by Mayor of March Rob Skoulding. Picture: CC WAYNE MARSHALL

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti to headline Newmarket Racecourse

Rick Astley will perform at Newmarket Racecourse in 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists