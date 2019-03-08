Advanced search

REVIEW: Bill Skarsgård's blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2

PUBLISHED: 09:51 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 10 September 2019

Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2, which is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Just as unnervingly creepy and frighteningly menacing as before, Pennywise the Clown returns to deliver edge-of-your-seat scares in the second chapter of Stephen King's re-imagined IT series.

While in the first instalment the horrors unfolded on unsuspecting children, this time the action picks up almost three decades later - with each of the teenage friends now adults who have moved on with their own lives.

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, IT Chapter Two brings the characters back home to try and defeat their demons - and Pennywise himself - once and for good.

Bill Skarsgård once again brings Pennywise to life with terror and all manners of blood-thirsty venom, while the adult actors chosen to lead the cast (lead by James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain) make for a great pack of varied personalities - each with their own painful back stories.

While the set pieces become increasingly ridiculous, Pennywise shapeshifting into all manner of frightening creature (feeding on its prey's deepest fears), it makes for extremely tense viewing.

Though it's not quite clear, there seems to be a hidden meaning at the heart of the movie, too - about the importance of stepping up to face your own demons.

And although it's definitely overlong - with a running time of just under three hours (the same length as Avengers: EndGame) and a myriad of subplots that sometimes don't seem to link up - there's plenty here to satisfy horror movie fans who love to be scared so much that they end up jumping out of their skin.

IT Chapter Two is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/it-chapter-two

REVIEW: Bill Skarsgård's blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2

