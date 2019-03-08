Advanced search

REVIEW: Hustlers is an empowering feminist movie where the women take charge

PUBLISHED: 17:02 26 September 2019

Hustlers is an empowering feminist movie where the women take charge. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

An empowering whirlwind of a movie where the women take charge, 'Hustlers' is a feminist story of friendship and doing whatever it takes to be on top.

With Jenifer Lopez (looking incredible at the age of 50) and Constance Wu leading the stellar cast - which also includes all-too-brief appearances from American rappers/singers Cardi B and Lizzo - it's a comedy-crime-drama that brilliantly fuses elements of The Bling Ring and Oceans 8.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the strip club scenes are glamorous yet realistic, with stunning pole dancing routines from all of the incredible women (Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart complete the main cast) - while the bankers are portrayed as money-throwing sleazes.

Fed up of making the men happy, the savvy group of former strip club employees turn the tables on their Wall Street clients and what ensues is a wild rollercoaster of power struggles as they go from making ends meet to buying Gucci handbags and plush penthouses.

While what the women are doing is unquestionably illegal (we won't spoil that for you), they each have a humble reason - whether that's paying for their grandma's mortgage or just wanting to have the finer things in life. And, ultimately, they see their actions as revenge - or a sort of punishment for the bankers who got away with ruining the economy.

It's hard to believe that the whole thing is based on a New York Times article, but the way the narrative is shaped and driven helps to build a compelling story at the heart of the action.

Hustlers is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit https://wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/hustlers

