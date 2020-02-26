Video

REVIEW: Margot Robbie shines in 'Suicide Squad' spin-off 'Birds Of Prey'

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable as she transforms into Harley Quinn, leading a gang of not-to-be-messed-with women in the rollercoaster ride that is 'Birds Of Prey'.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable as she transforms into Harley Quinn, leading a gang of not-to-be-messed-with women in the rollercoaster ride that is 'Birds Of Prey'.

The 'Suicide Squad' spin-off is a huge success, largely thanks to how much Robbie throws herself into the title role - giving the Joker a run for his money in the unhinged stakes.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the action is eye-popping and fast-paced - like a rollercoaster ride where the breaks have been tampered with.

Fight scenes (where the female characters make light work of fending off their male counterparts) make up a lot of the film and are a delight to watch.

The story, meanwhile, takes a back seat - now the Joker has broken off his relationship with her, Quinn is no longer protected through widespread fear. Instead, she finds herself with an endless stream of enemies - many of whom she has past grievances with.

It all makes for an enjoyable two hours that places five superwomen in control of the action.

'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/birds-of-prey