REVIEW: Combining humour, romance and grisly deaths, Happy Death Day 2U is an inventive subversion of typical slasher movies

PUBLISHED: 16:20 17 February 2019

Combining humour, romance and grisly deaths, Happy Death Day 2U is an inventive subversion of typical slasher movies. It is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Archant

More of a sci-fi comedy with thriller traits thrown in than straight up horror, Happy Death Day 2U is an inventive subversion of typical slasher movies.

The follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of repeating twists and comic turns, it’s a thrill to watch thanks to a compelling, likeable cast, creepy camera angles and harrowing music.

Combining elements of Scary Movie, Stranger Things and Scream with Groundhog Day, college student Tree (Jessica Rothe) winds up living in a deathly loop once again - but this time her nerdy pals have to use the power of science to try and break it.

Helpfully, there’s a whirlwind recap of what happened in the first movie early on; and rather than rehash the original director Christopher Landon and producer Jason Blum change things up, creating an out the of the box movie that’s difficult to defuse genre expectations.

Rather than just having a killer - in a ridiculously creepy baby faced mask - on the run, they throw in elements of time travel and parallel universes, as well as laugh out loud comedy and an emotive message about letting go of the past at the film’s heart.

There’s plenty of funny moments, especially watching the many different ways Tree kills herself in an attempt to break the loop for good; drinking bleach, electrocuting herself in the bath with a hairdryer and jumping into a hedge cutter machine.

But it also plays like a rollercoaster of emotions; taking in grief, romance, comedy and blood-thirsty killing.

It’s daring, inventive and downright strange - but totally brilliant at the same time.

Happy Death Day 2U is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/happy-death-day-2-u

