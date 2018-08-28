Advanced search

Video

REVIEW: Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen Green Book deliver award-worthy, emotive performances in Green Book

PUBLISHED: 13:32 04 February 2019

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Archant

Based on a true story, ‘Green Book’ is an emotive, heart-warming tale of an unlikely friendship that, gradually, becomes a delight to watch thanks to two award-worthy lead performances.

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Set in 1960s New York, Italian American Tony Vallelonga (played by Viggo Mortensen, ‘Eastern Promises’) is working as a club bouncer in the Bronx but soon finds himself needing a new temporary job, leading him to become a driver for African-American classical pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali, delivering a performance as good as his role in ‘Moonlight’), who is about to embark on an eight-week tour in the Deep South.

Putting his preconceptions aside, Tony takes the job, accompanying Don at ritzy shows and, at several times, protecting him from individuals who are out for a fight.

It can be a painful watch at times but it gets the message across clearly; the way the film portrays everyday racism that so many were subjected to often leaves a lump in the audience’s throat - especially when things turn physical at a backstreet Kentucky bar.

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Moreover, it’s about a gradual changing of attitudes as Tony starts to stick up for Don; and they wind up in county jail when a racist police officer oversteps the mark and gets what he deserves.

At the heart of the movie, though, is the pair’s unlikely friendship - they might come from two entirely different worlds but their award-worthy performances combine to create something that’s compelling and genuinely moving.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit https://wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/green-book

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Migrants who have lost their job and lost their homes contribute to record number of rough sleepers in Fenland and especially Wisbech

Fenland District Council have revealed their plans to tackle the region’s homelessness after it was revealed that numbers are on the rise. Picture: PA

Support worker at a care home in Gorefield gets a £60,000 pay out after a resident throws her five feet across a room

Lisa Fairclough of Irwin Mitchell solicitors

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Migrants who have lost their job and lost their homes contribute to record number of rough sleepers in Fenland and especially Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Support worker at a care home in Gorefield gets a £60,000 pay out after a resident throws her five feet across a room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Eyes down for Three Counties charity bingo night success in Leverington

Eyes down for charity bingo night success for Three Counties runners in Leverington. Picture: CLUB

REVIEW: Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen Green Book deliver award-worthy, emotive performances in Green Book

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Comedy About a Bank Robbery opens in Cambridge in February

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists