REVIEW: Good Boys is an outrageously funny comedy that's full of laugh out loud moments

PUBLISHED: 12:09 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 28 August 2019

Fans of American Pie and Superbad will love Good Boys, Seth Rogen's latest outrageous comedy that follows three naïve sixth graders who desperately want to be the cool kids - by any means necessary.

Having turned everyday food items into sexually promiscuous personalities in Sausage Party in 2016, Rogen turns his attention to three 12-year-old boys who are growing up extremely quickly and will do anything to fit in at school (including breaking the record for sipping beer); the 'tween' mates are endearingly foul-mouthed and starting to discover their own urges but sweet and caring at heart.

The casting is spot on as you can tell that the kids had a hell of a lot of fun being given the freedom to be as rude and crude as they want: leader of the pack Max (Room's Jacob Tremblay) - who is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss - is joined by aspiring musical performer Thor (Brady Noon, HBO's Boardwalk Empire) and protective softy Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox's The Last Man On Earth).

After being invited to his first kissing party Max is eager for some pointers, so he and his best friends decide to use Max's dad's drone -- which Max is forbidden to touch - to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.

But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions.

The laugh out loud moments come thick and fast as the seemingly innocent trio get mixed up in drug dealing, discovering their parents' sex toys, shooting misogynistic frat lads with paintball guns and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party's Molly Gordon and Ocean's Eight's Midori Franci).

It's a wild ride but there are also deeper messages of friendship, growing up and the importance of respecting women (certain scenes are delivered with a knowing wink in light of #Me Too).

Good Boys is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/good-boys

