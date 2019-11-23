Advanced search

Frozen II is a visually stunning musical adventure full of memorable songs - Into The Unknown could be as big as Let It Go

PUBLISHED: 10:24 23 November 2019

Visually stunning and with plenty of memorable songs, Frozen II brings everyone's favourite animated family back together for their biggest journey yet.

The anticipation and hype for the sequel to the highest-grossing animation ever has been huge but, overall, the long wait has been worth it.

Most impressively, it's a masterpiece in animation: the Disney team bring natural elements including fire, wind and water to life brilliantly in a series of colourful and cinematically impressive set pieces.

While there's nothing here that quite reaches the inescapable heights of 'Let It Go', Elsa's big ballad moment 'Into The Unknown' - sung perfectly by Idina Menzel - is destined to be the runaway single of this movie.

Another character that gets a big showtune is everyone's favourite snowman, Olaf, who continues to be a scene-stealer. Played brilliantly by Josh Gad, he really showcases his voice in 'When I Am Older - a song which sees the permafrosted font of wisdom try to understand the complexities of life. A coming-of-age take on the delightfully naïve 'In Summer' from the first film, it's certainly one that you and your children will be singing on the car ride home.

When he isn't singing or being swept up by Gail (an appropriately-named gust of wind) Olaf is adorable as ever - whether he's dishing out witty one liners (with a knowing wink to the older members of the audience) or asking unknowingly clever questions.

One of the funniest moments of the sequel is when Olaf recaps what happened in the first film in just 10 seconds for a new set of characters that they meet on their adventure.

Then there's the return of cinema's cutest reindeer, Sven, who tries to help his romantically bumbling friend Kristof (Jonathan Groff) with his marriage proposal to Anna (Kristen Bell).

A surprising moment is Kristof's big Meatloaf-style musical moment, 'Lost In The Woods', which gives him a barbershop quartet of reindeer - together, they somewhat resemble Queen in the iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video.

The plot, meanwhile, is somewhat darker than the first movie: keen to pull on parents' heartstrings, it's about learning to move on after loss.

Once again, Disney have managed to balance the wonder for children with enough to keep the adults interested.

'Frozen II' is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/frozen-ii

Terraced houses in Wisbech given permission for EIGHT to live one side and NINE to live on the other side - with maybe one parking space

26 and 27 Alexandra Road, Wisbech, which have been given permission by Fenland District Council to remain as HMOs. Picture; GOOGLE

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published. Picture: GEOFF HASTINGS

Owner of Murrow newsagents fights off attempted robber who was carrying a knife

Aaron Pollington, who owns Pollington'?s Newsagents & General Store in Murrow, fought off a masked man (pictured) who demanded cash from the till this morning (Wednesday November 20). The man has since been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. Picture: AARON POLLINGTON

Cat rescued from burning flat in Wisbech as 'accidental blaze' rips through upper-floor at Weston Miller Drive

The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Deportation, eight years in jail and now £10,000 proceeds of crime order for man from Wisbech convicted of modern day slavery

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing. Picture: POLICE

