REVIEW: Fisherman’s Friends is a heartwarming tale of staying true to your roots

PUBLISHED: 09:56 05 April 2019

REVIEW: Fisherman’s Friends is a heartwarming tale of staying true to your roots. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Rob Youngson

Like a hot cup of tea on a cold rainy day, Fisherman’s Friends is the heartwarming and quintessentially British movie that the country needs in the midst of the Brexit blues.

Based on a true story, the woollen jumpers, sea shanties, pub quizzes and Cornish accents just add to the charm of this no-frills rom-com musical.

When an out of town music executive arrives from London the differences between their two worlds become apparent pretty quickly.

Tasked with closing a record deal - even though the group of hard-working fishermen aren’t interested in fame and fortune - he soon changes their mind, winning them over with corny lines like “there’s a fisherman in all of us”.

Yearning for the good old days, they sing about old community values and something that we’ve all lost - nostalgic values that the audience can relate to.

The sea shanties are heartening and, of course, at the heart of it all there’s a financial struggle as well as a blossoming romance between the two main characters who stroll along the picturesque and peaceful cliff tops.

Just when everything seems to be going swimmingly, there’s a real gut punch in the final part of the film – but overall it’s a heart-warming hug of a film.

Fisherman’s Friends is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/fishermans-friends

