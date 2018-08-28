Advanced search

REVIEW: Escape Room is an inventive take on technologically advanced horror

PUBLISHED: 12:22 07 February 2019

Fans of Saw and Final Destination will enjoy Escape Room. Picture: FACEBOOK/ESCAPE ROOM.

Archant

A horror thriller fuelled by technological traps which pits six strangers against one another in a survival of the fittest scenario, Escape Room is an

inventive take on a modern phenomenon that’s usually a fun night out for friends and family members.

The premise works at first - bringing a group of people, without any connection, together to try and win $10,000 if they can make it through each of the escape rooms.

The rooms are found to be hi-tech and painstakingly designed (quite literally) and the premise impressively inventive, but the plot - including a twist near the end that borders on the absurd - could have been tightened up a lot more.

The characters are portrayed well, though, and, crucially, each has their own painful back story - suppressing their past demons until they are forced to relive their nightmares.

Fans of Saw and Final Destination will find it a worthy watch, thanks to the innovative kill rooms - but it’s more gory than scary.

Escape Room is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/escape-room

