Roarsome theme park is fun for all the family

PUBLISHED: 20:02 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:06 16 August 2020

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure theme park, which has reopened with covid safety measurs in place, has plenty for all the family to enjoy. Pictuer: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE/FACEBOOK/LUCY HOWARD

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure theme park, which has reopened with covid safety measurs in place, has plenty for all the family to enjoy. Pictuer: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE/FACEBOOK/LUCY HOWARD

There’s so much more to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure - which has reopened with new Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing guidelines in place - than its name suggests.

As well as a dinosaur trail (more on that later), the well-priced Norfolk theme park - which feels like being on the set of ‘Jurassic Park’ - boasts a maze, splash zone, high ropes, crazy golf, go karts and animal barn.

Considering the entry price (£16.50 for adults and children; free for youngsters under 90cm) includes access to all of these family-friendly attractions, a day out at the Lenwade attraction is great value for money.

Having recently began welcoming members of the public following the coronavirus lockdown, it’s immediately reassuring to see all staff members reminding guests to sanitise their hands and keep a safe distance from one another before enjoying each attraction.

With plenty of hand sanitiser stations spread across the park - which is spacious enough to ensure families can keep a safe distance and not feel like they’re getting too close together or overcrowded - any worries that guests may have are quickly put at ease...

The main attraction, the Dinosaur Trail - spread throughout the tall woodland trees - is fun and educational; for each built-to-size prehistoric creature there’s a fact board detailing their height, weight, what they eat and other interesting facts.

There’s also a map for children to tick off each of the dinosaurs as they spot them, with a medal souvenir waiting for them at the end of their day.

Then there’s the Neanderthal Walk - a historically-interesting step back in time - where you’ll find a woolly mammoth, an elephant stuck in the mud and a group of cavemen.

It’s worth noting that big kids will get just as much enjoyment out of their day as the children; a lap on Dippy’s Raceway is a must (even for a six-foot-five adult like myself) while strapping up and swinging in the trees of Predator! High Ropes offers Go Ape style fun for the more adventurous thrill seekers out there.

But that’s not even half of the fun that’s on offer: there’s also the Jurassic Putt crazy golf, the Lost Adventure maze, an animal barn with tortoises, guinea pigs, goats, wallabies, chickens, turkeys, lizards and snakes.

There are also stage shows throughout the day, for example Dippy’s Disco, as well as a chance to get up close and personal with the snakes and to watch the guinea pigs and tortoises being fed in the Secret Animal Shed.

And the Pterodactyl Treehouse – with a range of slides - is yet another great play area for children, while there’s plenty of undercover seating for parents to sit down and take a break for five minutes.

As there’s so much on offer, I would advise visitors to book their time slot for the splash park and high ropes as soon as they arrive – especially on a warm day, as these fill up quite quickly.

From a parent’s perspective, it’s “good value for money, there’s lots to do, friendly staff, signs that are easy to follow, decent food and the queues are not too long.

“From animals to dino trails, there’s more than enough to keep children entertained for an entire day.”

To book click here.

