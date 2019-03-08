REVIEW: Luxury camping with fury llamas with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub - all of this is just a couple of miles out of Wisbech

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Just when you thought that glamping with llamas was good enough Tina Gambell of Faster Lente Llamas has made it even better.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

The campsite, based in West Walton near Wisbech, is an outstanding area which primarily offers luxurious camping amongst the llamas.

You can relax in the hot tub with a glass of bubbly admiring the beautiful views on offer.

However, there is now more available at this stunning site for you to do. Why not try a range of other activities that Tina has on offer at this wonderful local site.

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

You don't have to travel 60 miles for a day out. Just pop down to Faster Lente Llamas for an art workshop with all the equipment provided for you and a professional artist Sarah Madsen will be able to give you tips and tricks of the trade.

Don't like painting? Why not go for a bit of fun and the traditional cream tea served throughout the day by the lovely hosts, Tina and Jaime.

You can even visit again for free to finish off your artwork. Professional or beginner, there is a place for you there, you don't need to be the next Van Gogh to have a good time.

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you prefer a more unique form of art, why not try needle felting? Using actual fleece from the llamas themselves to create a unique gift for yourself or someone else, though I would probably keep it myself…

On the theme of gifts, as we delve closer into warm pyjamas and hot chocolate season why not make your own personalised Christmas wreath, again this is something I would keep myself.

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

A table centrepiece to make your dining area look like you're participating in Come Dine With Me or hang it on your door to impress your neighbours.

Get into the Christmas spirit with your favourite and most tacky Christmas jumper and relax in The Studio which will be warm and filled with Christmas spirit, the day will be filled with joy and laughter, a perfect Christmas experience to abolish the humbugs.

You could even just spend a day getting calmer and learning about Llamas! Tina is filled to the brim with knowledge about not only llamas in general but each one of her llamas has such a distinct personality which she can speak for hours about.

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Amber is feisty and very flirty with the gorgeous Pharaoh, whilst Lila will give you a kiss… for a treat.

All the llamas are friendly and welcoming and waiting for you to pay them a visit!

For more information, visit the Faster Lente Llamas Facebook page or go on the website to book your stay at: www.glampingwithllamas.com