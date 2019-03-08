Gallery
Wisbech - town alive with the joys and tradition of its annual Rose Fair with spectacular floats to enthral visitors
PUBLISHED: 13:33 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 06 July 2019
Hundreds flocked into Wisbech today for the annual Rose Fair parade; the town was buzzing early as local groups put the finishing touches to their floats.
Wisbech Rose Fair 2019: Early photos from today's magical day in the town. Hundreds have packed the centre for the rose parade and the town is buzzing with excited visitors enjoying the Rose Fair celebrations. Picture IAN CARTER
However missing from the parade this year was the Mayor, Councillor Michael Hill, who had a fall earlier in the week and injured himself.
A town council spokesman said: "He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken hip. He remains in hospital for treatment.
"Michael is very sorry that he will not be able to attend Rose Fair as the Mayor. We hope that the good people of Wisbech will join us in wishing him all the best and as quick and full a recovery as is possible."
Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics was on hand to deputise.
